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Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira Roped Into 11 Minute Show at World Cup Finale for New FIFA Fund with Global Citizen

By Roger Friedman

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This should be interesting.

FIFA, a corrupt organization that’s in the pocket of Donald Trump, has found a perfect partner.

They’re producing an 11 minute halftime show with the very sketchy Global Citizen for the World Cup finale. Stars include Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy, Coldplay and NY Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

What could go wrong? The two organizations have started something called the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, and that alone should make everyone nervous.

Global Citizen, as I’ve often reported, does not give much money now to anyone. They collect money from sponsors for rock concerts and gigantic salaries.

All we know about FIFA right now is that they take orders from Donald Trump, to whom they gave a phony Peace Prize.

The Fund’s goal, they say, is “to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football for children across the world. The Fund has already raised $50 million and will match $1 from every ticket sold to World Cup matches in a donation to the tournament.”

Read the end of that quote. They’re raising money as a “donation to the tournament”? What? Hello?

Warning: Apparently there will never be a tax filing for the new Fund. The two groups will file separately, and we will never know what happened.

Please, do not give any money to this fund unless you’re so rich you don’t know what to do with your disposable income. A fool and his money are soon parted.

I’ll be curious on July 19th to see how Chris Martin of Coldplay crams all these people into an 11 minute segment. Madonna is promoting her album. Bieber is looking for income that doesn’t involve touring. The rest of them want publicity. They’d better all get their fees up front in cash.

Sketchy Global Citizen Contributions Dropped by a Stunning 25% in 2024 as Public Has Caught On to Their Antics

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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