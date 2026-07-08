Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira Roped Into 11 Minute Show at World Cup Finale for New FIFA Fund with Global Citizen

This should be interesting.

FIFA, a corrupt organization that’s in the pocket of Donald Trump, has found a perfect partner.

They’re producing an 11 minute halftime show with the very sketchy Global Citizen for the World Cup finale. Stars include Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy, Coldplay and NY Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

What could go wrong? The two organizations have started something called the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, and that alone should make everyone nervous.

Global Citizen, as I’ve often reported, does not give much money now to anyone. They collect money from sponsors for rock concerts and gigantic salaries.

All we know about FIFA right now is that they take orders from Donald Trump, to whom they gave a phony Peace Prize.

The Fund’s goal, they say, is “to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football for children across the world. The Fund has already raised $50 million and will match $1 from every ticket sold to World Cup matches in a donation to the tournament.”

Read the end of that quote. They’re raising money as a “donation to the tournament”? What? Hello?

Warning: Apparently there will never be a tax filing for the new Fund. The two groups will file separately, and we will never know what happened.

Please, do not give any money to this fund unless you’re so rich you don’t know what to do with your disposable income. A fool and his money are soon parted.

I’ll be curious on July 19th to see how Chris Martin of Coldplay crams all these people into an 11 minute segment. Madonna is promoting her album. Bieber is looking for income that doesn’t involve touring. The rest of them want publicity. They’d better all get their fees up front in cash.