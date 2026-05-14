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Sketchy Global Citizen Contributions Dropped by a Stunning 25% in 2024 as Public Has Caught On to Their Antics

By Roger Friedman

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EXCLUSIVE I just reported that Global Citizen, the sketchy humanitarian group, is putting together the half time show for the FIFA World Cup finale.

We don’t know how much they’re being paid, but a look at their latest tax filing — for 2024 — indicates they need the money.

After a run for years of taking in millions in funds for God knows what, Global Citizen finally hit a snag in 2024.

Contributions were down a stunning 25% from 2023. They fell from $56 million to $42 million.

Maybe sponsors and individuals are finally catching on: no one knows what this group does besides produce rock concerts.

According to the tax filing they’ve still got about a dozen top employees making high six figure salaries. The top earner remains CEO Hugh Evans, who was up to $612,000 in 2024. It’s likely a good deal more now.

Even though contributions were way down in 2024, salaries went up. Naturally.

Global Citizen doesn’t give much money away to needy causes. Despite raking in even that $42 million, they only disbursed $2.9 million in 2024. Salaries were a little more than $14 million.

FIFA doesn’t care. They’ve had their own scandals over the years. And fans don’t seem to care what any of this costs.

As for the musicians playing at the World Cup show, Chris Martin and Coldplay, and Shakira, have worked for Global Citizen in the past.

But Madonna, she’s another story. Even she’s not being paid directly, if she expects a big donation to either her Ray of Light Foundation or Raising Malawi, she better get it upfront and in cash!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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