Sketchy Global Citizen Contributions Dropped by a Stunning 25% in 2024 as Public Has Caught On to Their Antics

EXCLUSIVE I just reported that Global Citizen, the sketchy humanitarian group, is putting together the half time show for the FIFA World Cup finale.

We don’t know how much they’re being paid, but a look at their latest tax filing — for 2024 — indicates they need the money.

After a run for years of taking in millions in funds for God knows what, Global Citizen finally hit a snag in 2024.

Contributions were down a stunning 25% from 2023. They fell from $56 million to $42 million.

Maybe sponsors and individuals are finally catching on: no one knows what this group does besides produce rock concerts.

According to the tax filing they’ve still got about a dozen top employees making high six figure salaries. The top earner remains CEO Hugh Evans, who was up to $612,000 in 2024. It’s likely a good deal more now.

Even though contributions were way down in 2024, salaries went up. Naturally.

Global Citizen doesn’t give much money away to needy causes. Despite raking in even that $42 million, they only disbursed $2.9 million in 2024. Salaries were a little more than $14 million.

FIFA doesn’t care. They’ve had their own scandals over the years. And fans don’t seem to care what any of this costs.

As for the musicians playing at the World Cup show, Chris Martin and Coldplay, and Shakira, have worked for Global Citizen in the past.

But Madonna, she’s another story. Even she’s not being paid directly, if she expects a big donation to either her Ray of Light Foundation or Raising Malawi, she better get it upfront and in cash!