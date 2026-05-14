Madonna Will Perform at FIFA World Cup Finale Halftime Show with Coldplay, Shakira, BTS

Madonna really wants to be relevant again.

She’s going to perform at the FIFA World Cup halftime show on July 19th in New Jsersey.

She’ll be joined by Coldplay, Shakira, and BTS.

Madonna, of course, is releasing a new album called “Confessions on the Dance Floor II.” She’s trying desperately to get in front of fans who will buy or stream her records. So far, her duet with Sabrina Carpenter hasn’t taken hold on the charts.

This seems to be a Global Citizen production. Global Citizen raises money for itself, puts on rock concerts, and pretends to have an interest in global poverty and hunger.

You can read about them here.