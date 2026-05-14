Thursday, May 14, 2026
Donate
MusicSports

Madonna Will Perform at FIFA World Cup Finale Halftime Show with Coldplay, Shakira, BTS

By Roger Friedman

Share

Madonna really wants to be relevant again.

She’s going to perform at the FIFA World Cup halftime show on July 19th in New Jsersey.

She’ll be joined by Coldplay, Shakira, and BTS.

Madonna, of course, is releasing a new album called “Confessions on the Dance Floor II.” She’s trying desperately to get in front of fans who will buy or stream her records. So far, her duet with Sabrina Carpenter hasn’t taken hold on the charts.

This seems to be a Global Citizen production. Global Citizen raises money for itself, puts on rock concerts, and pretends to have an interest in global poverty and hunger.

You can read about them here.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com