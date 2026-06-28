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Bill Maher Mark Twain Prize Should Be LOL: Guests So Far Include Jay Leno, John Fetterman, Arianna Huffington, Woody Harrelson, Dr. Oz, UPDATING

By Roger Friedman

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UPDATING — COME BACK FOR MORE —

One of the last scheduled events set for the Kennedy Center — before it kind of closes in denial of a court order — is taking place tonight.

This is the Mark Twain Prize, being given to Bill Maher after he dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and just declared who he’d vote for in 2028 — either JD Vance or Marco Rubio.

“If this is where the Democratic Party is going… this obsession with Israel, with the Jew-hating, with they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons, if this is where they’re going, my vote is in play,” Maher told Vance on his Friday night show. “It’s either going to be you or Rubio. Here’s my dealbreaker for your side: Under Trump, you guys have two outcomes that an election can be, either we win or they cheated. That shit has to stop. And that means the person who has to stop it will be you, or Marco. Can you tell me you will do that?”

Last year’s Conan O’Brien event brought in the creme de la creme of comics and comedians to walk the red carpet.

This event will be in stark contrast. Guests so far include loathed cabinet member Howard Lutnick, DINO (Democrat in Name Only) Sen. John Fetterman and his wife, Wells Fargo chairman Doug Braunstein, plus gay conservative comic Matt Friend, annoying TV personality Stephen A. Smith, frequent Maher TV guest Whitney Cumming, TV “doctor” Drew Pinsky, Trump lackey Roma Daravi, another Trump lackey Elizabeth Pipko, and former media person Arianna Huffington.

Did I mention openly conservative Jay Leno, who’s happy to be invited anywhere? And Woody Harrelson, who may not where he is.

Someone named Mary Helen Bowers brought a baby with her, a live baby to an 8pm taping of a show with (presumably) R rated language. Someone call CPS!

And what would a night like this be without Dr. Oz????

It’s an A list night — A for alternative celebrities!

Keep refreshing. Should be quite a howler, this one!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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