Bill Maher Mark Twain Prize Should Be LOL: Guests So Far Include Jay Leno, John Fetterman, Arianna Huffington, Woody Harrelson, Dr. Oz, UPDATING

UPDATING — COME BACK FOR MORE —

One of the last scheduled events set for the Kennedy Center — before it kind of closes in denial of a court order — is taking place tonight.

This is the Mark Twain Prize, being given to Bill Maher after he dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and just declared who he’d vote for in 2028 — either JD Vance or Marco Rubio.

“If this is where the Democratic Party is going… this obsession with Israel, with the Jew-hating, with they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons, if this is where they’re going, my vote is in play,” Maher told Vance on his Friday night show. “It’s either going to be you or Rubio. Here’s my dealbreaker for your side: Under Trump, you guys have two outcomes that an election can be, either we win or they cheated. That shit has to stop. And that means the person who has to stop it will be you, or Marco. Can you tell me you will do that?”

Last year’s Conan O’Brien event brought in the creme de la creme of comics and comedians to walk the red carpet.

This event will be in stark contrast. Guests so far include loathed cabinet member Howard Lutnick, DINO (Democrat in Name Only) Sen. John Fetterman and his wife, Wells Fargo chairman Doug Braunstein, plus gay conservative comic Matt Friend, annoying TV personality Stephen A. Smith, frequent Maher TV guest Whitney Cumming, TV “doctor” Drew Pinsky, Trump lackey Roma Daravi, another Trump lackey Elizabeth Pipko, and former media person Arianna Huffington.

Did I mention openly conservative Jay Leno, who’s happy to be invited anywhere? And Woody Harrelson, who may not where he is.

Someone named Mary Helen Bowers brought a baby with her, a live baby to an 8pm taping of a show with (presumably) R rated language. Someone call CPS!

And what would a night like this be without Dr. Oz????

It’s an A list night — A for alternative celebrities!

Keep refreshing. Should be quite a howler, this one!