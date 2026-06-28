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“Toy Story 5” Makes Twice in 2nd Weekend as “Supergirl” in Its First, and Taylor Swift’s Song Goes Back Up the Charts

By Roger Friedman

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I hope you’re ready for Taylor Swift week.

Forget about America 250 or July 4th. Everything will be about America’s Sweetheart.

Over the weekend, Taylor’s song from “Toy Story 5” — “I Knew it, I Knew You” — went back up the charts to number 2.

This occasion is tied the second weekend of “Toy Story 5,” which made a stunning $70 million from Friday to today. It’s the number 1 movie of the weekend.

“Toy Story 5” earned almost twice as much as “Supergirl,” which finished second and far behind at $38 million. That total comes from 4 days plus Wednesday screenings. “Supergirl” also picked up $30 million internationally, and every little bit helps.

As Taylor’s wedding amps up as the story of the week, watch her fans keep the movie and the song rising up their respective charts.

“Disclosure Day” struggled up to $94 million total.

Down the line, “Couture” — starring Angelina Jolie — is pretty much DOA. Not surprising, the indie film was panned by critics on Rotten Tomatoes with a 51%. Jolie is probably better known for her bitter divorce at this point than her career.

Beatles fans are turning out for “Peter Asher: Everywhere Man,” which is nice to see. The entertaining documentary is playing in 16 theaters now, and expanding to tell Peter’s amazing story.

Also: the Michael Jackson movie “Michael” made another $950,000 this weekend despite being available on streaming. Worldwide, “Michael” has banked $977 million! Considering tepid reviews, this is some accomplishment.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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