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Box Office: “Toy Story 5” Eyes $300 Million, Kryptonite for $18 Mil “Supergirl” Opening Night, “Disclosure Day” Alien-ated

By Roger Friedman

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“Supergirl” is kind of a bust.

Counting in Friday, plus Wednesday and Thursday screenings, total opening in the US is just $18 million.

Don’t kill the messenger!

At this rate, a $40 million weekend would be nirvana, but it’s not clear if that can happen.

I guess the planned “Kypto” spin off isn’t happening. And that dog already bought a house in the Hollywood Hills!

“Supergirl” — to add insult to injury won’t debut at number 1. “Toy Story 5” continues to rake in the dough. They were up to $248 million last night, and could hit $300 million by Monday morning.

Taylor Swift’s song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” is still in the iTunes top 10. The lyrics will be embroidered on her wedding napkins this Friday.

Poor “Disclosure Day.” Can’t get to $100 million. Will fall short even this weekend. Very “alien”-ating. Too bad, I really enjoyed it. But once the bad mojo sets in, it’s hard to fight back.

Getting excited about Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” I’m happy to see Universal not bringing in “influencers” before critics see it. I guess they learned their lesson from “Disclosure Day.” The social media people botched it for audiences. Whoever said, “Spielberg’s best movie in 20 years” is the culprit.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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