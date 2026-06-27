Box Office: “Toy Story 5” Eyes $300 Million, Kryptonite for $18 Mil “Supergirl” Opening Night, “Disclosure Day” Alien-ated

“Supergirl” is kind of a bust.

Counting in Friday, plus Wednesday and Thursday screenings, total opening in the US is just $18 million.

Don’t kill the messenger!

At this rate, a $40 million weekend would be nirvana, but it’s not clear if that can happen.

I guess the planned “Kypto” spin off isn’t happening. And that dog already bought a house in the Hollywood Hills!

“Supergirl” — to add insult to injury won’t debut at number 1. “Toy Story 5” continues to rake in the dough. They were up to $248 million last night, and could hit $300 million by Monday morning.

Taylor Swift’s song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” is still in the iTunes top 10. The lyrics will be embroidered on her wedding napkins this Friday.

Poor “Disclosure Day.” Can’t get to $100 million. Will fall short even this weekend. Very “alien”-ating. Too bad, I really enjoyed it. But once the bad mojo sets in, it’s hard to fight back.

Getting excited about Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” I’m happy to see Universal not bringing in “influencers” before critics see it. I guess they learned their lesson from “Disclosure Day.” The social media people botched it for audiences. Whoever said, “Spielberg’s best movie in 20 years” is the culprit.