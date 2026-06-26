Megyn Kelly Is One of the Most Disgusting, Racist, Self Serving Right Wingers: Watch What She Says About Haitian Immigrants

Megyn Kelly shook down NBC for millions after her black face scandal. At one point, even Fox News got rid of her.

She continues to be a racist, disgusting right winger on YouTube. Do people actually listen to her?

She posted this video to Twitter herself. She’s PROUD of it. Trump once said she was bleeding from all pores, but I think it’s a brain bleed.

This is vile hatred. I can’t wait for her children to grow up and disown her.