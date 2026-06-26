Friday, June 26, 2026
Donate
Media

Megyn Kelly Is One of the Most Disgusting, Racist, Self Serving Right Wingers: Watch What She Says About Haitian Immigrants

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Megyn Kelly shook down NBC for millions after her black face scandal. At one point, even Fox News got rid of her.

She continues to be a racist, disgusting right winger on YouTube. Do people actually listen to her?

She posted this video to Twitter herself. She’s PROUD of it. Trump once said she was bleeding from all pores, but I think it’s a brain bleed.

This is vile hatred. I can’t wait for her children to grow up and disown her.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com