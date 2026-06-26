Trump Media Stock Fell to All Time Low This Morning, On Brink of Going Below 7 Bucks as President’s Pool Party Continues

Donald Trump’s crazy rants about the reflecting pool in Washington are having repercussions.

Trump just keeps wailing away on his Truth Social, a joke of a site that just hosts insanity, like the old Weekly World News.

His insistence that his speech yesterday drew 45,000 people in person was hilarious. Also a howl are his efforts to prosecute tourists who splash the pool.

Stock for Trump Media dropped to its all time low this morning — $7.01. The stock almost dropped below $7, which is a huge embarrassment.

If you lost money investing in Truth Social, wouldn’t you be angry?