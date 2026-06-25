Superman David Corenswet and “Heated Rivalry” Actor Francois Arnaud Headed to Broadway in Revival of “Three Days of Rain”

Here comes the rain again.

Broadway will see its first official revival of Richard Greenberg’s “Three Days of Rain” next February..

“Superman” actor David Corenswet, “Heated Rivalry” star Francois Arnaud, and “Handmaid’s Tale” actress Yvonne Strahoski will play the lead roles.

Anna Shapiro is directing.

The original production starred Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, and Julia Roberts were the original stars. Off Broadway, the play — shortlisted for a Pulitzer — featured Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery and Bradley Whitford.

The main feature of the play, as I recall, was actual rain pouring down at the end of the second act.

All of these new actors will come to Broadway hoping for Tony Award attention. But they should be on notice since the Tonys do not welcome “Hollywood” actors very often. I should have thought this would be a fall season production, where the odds of failure are lower.

The problem is, this play was not so hot when it opened in 2006. Julia Roberts was eviscerated, and the play itself was not that warmly welcomed. The casting really depends on having a seasoned Broadway actor on stage in any of the three roles. That won’t be the case here.

Let’s cross fingers, and wait for the Rain.