Library of Congress Took 60 Years to Put Andy Williams’ “Moon River” in the National Recording Registry
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 14, 2022 12:39 am
■
Music
Barry Manilow Tests Positive for COVID, Won’t Be Able to Attend Premiere of “Harmony” Musical
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 13, 2022 4:45 pm
■
Health
“General Hospital” Pulled Yesterday’s Episode at Last Minute Because of Gun Violence
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 13, 2022 4:05 pm
■
Television
Exclusive: Famed Producer George Stevens Jr. Finally Tells All About the Kennedy Center Honors in New Memoir
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 13, 2022 3:36 pm
■
Books
Celine Dion Biopic “Aline” Has Made Just $628K Since Last November, Had a Zero Dollar Day This Month
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 13, 2022 12:26 pm
■
Movies
Library of Congress Took 60 Years to Put Andy Williams’ “Moon River” in the National Recording Registry
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 14, 2022 12:39 am
What exactly goes on at the Library of Congress? Yesterday they announced a bunch of recordings they let into the "national registry." I have no...
This past December, the Kennedy Center Honors had just 4.2 million viewers. When George Steven Jr produced his final show in December 2014, the number...
I've never understood what this movie is. But "Aline," which is supposed to be the Celine Dion biopic, has been in release since last November....
Panned: Critics Rip “Father Stu,” Mel Gibson’s New Movie Written and Directed by His Baby Mama
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 12, 2022 8:07 pm
HBO Gives an Old Fashioned Premiere for Barry Levinson’s Extraordinary “The Survivor” Featuring a Knockout Ben Foster
by
Regina Weinreich
-
April 12, 2022 6:05 pm
David Lynch’s “Secret” Cannes Movie Is Probably “Wisteria,” with Naomi Watts and Laura Dern Included
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 11, 2022 4:09 pm
Box Office: “Hedgehog” Breaks Sound Barrier with $71 Mil, Bay’s “Ambulance” Screeches to All Time Low
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 10, 2022 10:43 am
Tribeca (Not Film) Festival Will Kick Off with Infomercial About Jennifer Lopez Instead of Actual Film
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 13, 2022 10:30 am
RIP Donald Baechler, 65, Whimsical Much Hailed Artist Who Rose to Fame in the Heady 1980s
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 12, 2022 6:55 pm
Surprise Hit: Engelbert Humperdinck’s “A Man Without Love” Is Back After 54 Years
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 12, 2022 9:41 am
Britney Spears Says She’s Pregnant With Third Child, She Had Perinatal Depression Previously
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 11, 2022 4:18 pm
Playwright David Mamet: “Teachers are inclined — particularly men because they’re predators– to pedophilia”
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 11, 2022 11:03 am
(Listen) Clive Davis Explains on New Podcast His Philosophy of Chart Smashes: “It’s a little more beautiful when a great song becomes a hit”
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 13, 2022 11:00 am
COVID Updates: “Plaza Suite” Pauses as SJP Tests Positive, “Macbeth” Still Off, Patti Scialfa Rocks at Home
by
Roger Friedman
-
April 7, 2022 4:55 pm
