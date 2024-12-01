Monday, December 2, 2024
Donate
CelebrityTelevision

“Days of our Lives” Star Wayne Northrop Dies Weeks After Drake Hogestyn, During Another Memorial

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Days of our Lives” has been on the air for 60 years, so it’s not implausible that the older actors are dying off.

This week the show is a tribute to Bill Hayes, who passed this year at age 98. He was on the show for 50 years. Last year it was John Aniston.

A couple of weeks ago, actor Drake Hogestyn died much too young at age 71 from pancreatic cancer.

Today the show announced that Wayne Northrop, who played the same role as Hogestyn before he left the show, has passed after battling Alzheimer’s for six years. He was 77.

Northrup, married for 40 years to “General Hospital” star Lynn Herring, was wildly popular in the 1980s as Roman Brady. He and Deidre Hall’s Marlena Evans were a hot couple when soaps were at their zenith popularity. He left to appear on nighttime’s “Dynasty,” but returned a couple of times after Hogestyn took over the role. (Don’t ask.)

“Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” said Herring in a statement. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

Condolences to all the fans, friends, and family. Alzheimer’s is insidious. We are still far away from a solution.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com