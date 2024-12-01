“Days of our Lives” Star Wayne Northrop Dies Weeks After Drake Hogestyn, During Another Memorial

“Days of our Lives” has been on the air for 60 years, so it’s not implausible that the older actors are dying off.

This week the show is a tribute to Bill Hayes, who passed this year at age 98. He was on the show for 50 years. Last year it was John Aniston.

A couple of weeks ago, actor Drake Hogestyn died much too young at age 71 from pancreatic cancer.

Today the show announced that Wayne Northrop, who played the same role as Hogestyn before he left the show, has passed after battling Alzheimer’s for six years. He was 77.

Northrup, married for 40 years to “General Hospital” star Lynn Herring, was wildly popular in the 1980s as Roman Brady. He and Deidre Hall’s Marlena Evans were a hot couple when soaps were at their zenith popularity. He left to appear on nighttime’s “Dynasty,” but returned a couple of times after Hogestyn took over the role. (Don’t ask.)

“Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” said Herring in a statement. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

Condolences to all the fans, friends, and family. Alzheimer’s is insidious. We are still far away from a solution.