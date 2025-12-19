Friday, December 19, 2025
Donate
PoliticsTheater

RFK Daughter Kerry Kennedy Says She’s Taking Trump’s Name Down from Kennedy Center with a Pick Ax in 2029

By Roger Friedman

Share

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the real Robert F. Kennedy, is tailing against Donald Trump renaming the Kennedy Center.

On Twitter she wrote: “Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder. Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!!”

All the members of the Kennedy family except you-know-who have openly denounced Trump for taking over the memorial to the late president John F. Kennedy.

Meantime, ticket sales are a disaster at the Center. The Tony winning Broadway musical, “Spamalot,” is playing this week, and there are swaths of empty rows. It’s doubtful even theater goers and music lovers will set foot in a place called The Trump Kennedy Center.

But maybe that’s the goal: to destroy the place and turn it into a Chuck E. Cheese.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com