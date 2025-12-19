RFK Daughter Kerry Kennedy Says She’s Taking Trump’s Name Down from Kennedy Center with a Pick Ax in 2029

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the real Robert F. Kennedy, is tailing against Donald Trump renaming the Kennedy Center.

On Twitter she wrote: “Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder. Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!!”

All the members of the Kennedy family except you-know-who have openly denounced Trump for taking over the memorial to the late president John F. Kennedy.

Meantime, ticket sales are a disaster at the Center. The Tony winning Broadway musical, “Spamalot,” is playing this week, and there are swaths of empty rows. It’s doubtful even theater goers and music lovers will set foot in a place called The Trump Kennedy Center.

But maybe that’s the goal: to destroy the place and turn it into a Chuck E. Cheese.