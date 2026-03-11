Final Oscar Presenters Include No Big Surprises, Legacy Stars, or Hollywood Royalty, Big Concentration on Under 50 Crowd

This Sunday’s Oscar presenters are mostly fifty or under.

Believe it or not, the biggest name on the list is Nicole Kidman, who I think of as a youngster.

No Sally Field, Michael Douglas, Dustin Hoffman, Jane Fonda, Shirley MacLaine, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, etc. In other words, no BIG stars and no one from the hierarchy.

Don’t get me wrong — these are all great people. But there’s no buzz here. Not even a mention of Tom Cruise, who received a Governors Award a few months ago. He and Nicole could have presented Best Picture!

New round of Oscar presenters this Sunday include: Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

They joined already announced: Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.

Is this really all that’s left of Hollywood? Couldn’t they bring in Sophia Loren or Catherine Deneuve? Pacino and DeNiro? Michael Caine? Julie Andrews? Goldie Hawn?