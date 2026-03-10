Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Oscars Double Down on “Sinners” with All Star Music & Fashion Segment, Plus “Golden” Girls Will Perform, Josh Groban In Memoriam?

By Roger Friedman

Wow.

The Oscars are not being shy about their investment in “Sinners.”

Sunday’s show will not only feature a performance of their Best Song nominee, “I Lied to You.” but they’re also getting an all-star fashion segment.

The other news this morning is that it looks like Josh Groban will sing, backed by the the Los Angeles Master Chorale. It would seem like that’s the In Memoriam segment that Barbra Streisand was rumored to participate in.

The “Sinners” bit is interesting since the Oscars are only allowing two of the five Best Song nominees to be featured on the show.

The “Golden Girls” — EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI, of Huntrix — will sing their hit song from “Demon Hunters.”

They say “Sinners” star Miles Caton will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied To You,” with the song’s composer, Raphael Saadiq, and they will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith in “an homage to the film’s singular visual style.”

Not being performed are the songs “Dear Me,” “Train Dreams,” and “Sweet Dreams of Joy,” will be showcased with brief video clips.

I guess they really think “Sinners” will win a lot of awards.

More announcements are promised every morning this week.

