Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Exclusive: Barbra Streisand’s Oscar Appearance for Robert Redford Confirmed, But Singing is Not Necessarily Promised

By Roger Friedman

The struggle to make sense of the Oscars continues.

Sunday’s show promises to be nothing if not “interesting.”

I’ve confirmed that Barbra Streisand will make an appearance, likely in conjunction with the In Memoriam for Robert Redford.

But my sources warn “do not expect her to sing” on the show. There’s been a lot of anticipation that Streisnad might deliver “The Way We Were” live on stage. So far, I’m told, that’s not in the cards.

Indeed, Josh Groban has already been announced as a performer, with a gospel choir. That seems like the music for In Memoriam has been covered.

Separately, some press watched a nicely conducted Q&A zoom call with the Oscarcast’s producers and Conan O’Brien. There were not a lot of surprises. No one really answered the question of how political jokes or statements would be handled. There’s a lot of latitude on a live show.

What did come across from the panel was their overwhelming interest in featuring “Sinners.” Ryan Coogler’s nominated film is getting a massive production number featuring all the below the line artisans of the film. The best song nominee from the film will be highlighted with costumes, ballet, and so on.

The reason for this? Said producer Raj Kapoor, this is because “Sinners” reaped the most nominations in Oscar history. So, is the Academy already bestowing 16 statuettes on the film regardless? Do they know the voting totals? Would you spend that much time and money spotlighting a film that goes on to lose?

And no one explained why only the “Sinners” song and the one from “Demon Hunters” are getting any attention? Three Best Song nominees are getting the short straw. But none of the journalists chosen to ask questions of the panel asked a difficult question. It was a lost opportunity.

Still, Kapoor et al. promised surprises — indicating the Streisand rumor (which I later confirmed was true).

