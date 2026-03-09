Monday, March 9, 2026
Taylor Swift Wedding: She’s Set for Songwriters Hall of Fame Show June 11th, Planners are Wondering if She’ll Go Down the Aisle Next

By Roger Friedman

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce is coming up.

The question is, When?

Believe it or not, the date may have a lot to do with annual Songwriters Hall of Fame dinner.

This year the dinner is on Thursday, June 11th as usual at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

My sources tell me Taylor has committed to being in the room, if not joining in for a bit of performance.

The SHOF is like Musicares: a bunch of singers will tackle Taylor’s greatest hits.

You can bet the Haim sisters will be on the docket as they may also be bridesmaids a few days later. Maybe Right Said Fred will show up for Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” It would be even more interesting to have Ryan Adams perform one of the Swift songs he’s covered.

But now the SHOF organizers are wondering if Taylor and Travis will enter into matrimony a few days later, or if they’ll wait ten days for the next weekend.

It does seem like pushing it to be in New York on Thursday night and then in — maybe — Rhode Island for a wedding on Saturday or Sunday.

At least dinner guests at the SHOF could bring Taylor and Travis wedding gifts at the Marriott Marquis!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

