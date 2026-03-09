Taylor Swift Wedding: She’s Set for Songwriters Hall of Fame Show June 11th, Planners are Wondering if She’ll Go Down the Aisle Next

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce is coming up.

The question is, When?

Believe it or not, the date may have a lot to do with annual Songwriters Hall of Fame dinner.

This year the dinner is on Thursday, June 11th as usual at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

My sources tell me Taylor has committed to being in the room, if not joining in for a bit of performance.

The SHOF is like Musicares: a bunch of singers will tackle Taylor’s greatest hits.

You can bet the Haim sisters will be on the docket as they may also be bridesmaids a few days later. Maybe Right Said Fred will show up for Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” It would be even more interesting to have Ryan Adams perform one of the Swift songs he’s covered.

But now the SHOF organizers are wondering if Taylor and Travis will enter into matrimony a few days later, or if they’ll wait ten days for the next weekend.

It does seem like pushing it to be in New York on Thursday night and then in — maybe — Rhode Island for a wedding on Saturday or Sunday.

At least dinner guests at the SHOF could bring Taylor and Travis wedding gifts at the Marriott Marquis!