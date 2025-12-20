Saturday, December 20, 2025
Box Office: “Marty Supreme” Made $385,000 in Six Theaters Two Days in Limited NY and LA Runs, Sold Out at Most Performances

By Roger Friedman

The big box office news is more about an indie film than a big studio blockbuster.

“Marty Supreme,” starring Timothee Chalamet and directed by Josh Safdie, has had an enormous marketing campaign.

So what’s the payoff? Over Thursday and Friday, “Marty” made $384,438 in six theaters. They were divided between New York and Los Angeles.

I thought the number would be higher as most theaters show sold out performances. Official screenings in all theaters will begin on Christmas Day.

There’s obviously a lot of curiosity about “Marty” after all the hype, pitched especially to young people. It’s an A plus movie, but we’ll see if that audience appreciates it.

And then there’s the new and probably final “Avatar” movie. It made $12 mil on Thursday and another $24 million on Friday. It looks like it will come in at $72 million for the weekend.

If it doesn’t, some people at Disney will be turning blue.

Stay tuned…

PS The Marty Supreme merch fever may be cooling. On ebay, jackets are now going for $139. They were bought at pop ups for $250. The ping pong balls — I thought I could retire on them. Alas, the ones on ebay are going for 10 bucks or less.

