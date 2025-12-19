Bowen Yang Leaving “SNL” Tomorrow, May Go with Host Ariana Grande in Balloon to a Land Called Hollywood

And that’s it for Bowen Yang.

The “SNL” actor is leaving in the middle of his 8th season on Saturday might.

Ariana Grande is the host of the episode. Since they are each featured in “Wicked,” she may take him away to a land called Hollywood.

Yang has gotten four Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy. He’s appeared in several movies, the most successful being “Wicked” and “Wicked for Good.”

Yang’s exit follows the end last May for many “SNL” regulars. This season had a shaky start, but things are improving as many in the new cast have caught on, especially Ashley Padilla.

Yang has a popular podcast, and will be a featured voice in next year’s “The Cat in the Hat” animated film.

Will we see Bowen Yang in comedies? A TV series of his own?

One thing’s for sure. His stay on “SNL” is not without highlights. He’s had some great moments on “Weekend Update.” And no one will forget when he publicly criticized the show when Elon Musk was host.