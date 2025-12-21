SNL: Cher Lip Syncs First Song But Makes a Great Recovery with Second, Bowen Yang Says Goodbye, Ariana Grande Is Amazing (Clips)

Tonight’s “SNL”:

Cher, hotly anticipated, looked fantastic but lip sync’ed her first song tonight. It was the dreadful Christmas song she put out last year called “DJ: Play a Christmas Song.’ The lip sync’ing was very obvious and embarrassing.

And yet, she returned with a hot take on Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run.” The band was sizzling, and you could tell Cher was live and having fun.

Bowen Yang signed off after 8 seasons with a couple of poignant moments. His exit was planned, and announced last summer. This was not a surprise.

Still painfully thin, Ariana Grande proved to be a good sport of a host. She sang live, a lot, through many sketches. If her next album could have real music and no rap, hip hop, or yodeling, she’ll finally get her Grammy award.

James Austin Johnson’s parody of Trump’s psychotic speech this week was note perfect. Michael Che making Colin Jost tell jokes he hadn’t seen before was hilarious.

The Elf sketch was destroyed by the weird vocal thing. Couldn’t bear listening to it.



