Sunday, December 21, 2025
Donate
Television

SNL: Cher Lip Syncs First Song But Makes a Great Recovery with Second, Bowen Yang Says Goodbye, Ariana Grande Is Amazing (Clips)

By Roger Friedman

Share

Tonight’s “SNL”:

Cher, hotly anticipated, looked fantastic but lip sync’ed her first song tonight. It was the dreadful Christmas song she put out last year called “DJ: Play a Christmas Song.’ The lip sync’ing was very obvious and embarrassing.

And yet, she returned with a hot take on Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run.” The band was sizzling, and you could tell Cher was live and having fun.

Bowen Yang signed off after 8 seasons with a couple of poignant moments. His exit was planned, and announced last summer. This was not a surprise.

Still painfully thin, Ariana Grande proved to be a good sport of a host. She sang live, a lot, through many sketches. If her next album could have real music and no rap, hip hop, or yodeling, she’ll finally get her Grammy award.

James Austin Johnson’s parody of Trump’s psychotic speech this week was note perfect. Michael Che making Colin Jost tell jokes he hadn’t seen before was hilarious.

The Elf sketch was destroyed by the weird vocal thing. Couldn’t bear listening to it.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com