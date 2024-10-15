Trump Admits Cholesterol is 180, Considered “High” and “Not Optimal,” In Rants About Medical Records

Donald Trump says his cholesterol level is 180 in a new rant on Truth Social.

According to every medical source on the web, 180 is considered “high” and “Not optimal.” But what do you expect from a man who eats fast food all day?

In his latest rant about medical records, Trump insists his health is better than that of Kamala Harris. He says she has a rash, and thinks that’s worse than his stomach bloated from french fries.

He screeches: “As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless. However, I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good. According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from “urticaria,” defined as “a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling.” She also has “allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,” a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…”

He doesn’t seem to realize that Harris’s rash and a little pink eye can be solved by ointment That’s not the solution to high cholesterol. He’s a ticking bomb.

He also says: “…I’ve put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History, and aced two Cognitive Exams (the Doctor stated that my “cognitive exams were exceptional!”). I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala. Also, I am far too busy campaigning to take time, from the 22 days left, as I am using every hour, of every day, campaigning, because we have to take back our Country from the Radical Left people that are destroying it. MAGA2024!”

He’s using every hour of every day? Last night he spent 39 minutes swaying back and forth to music at a rally and not even speaking.

Is he on a statin for cholesterol, as so many of us are? We don’t know because despite his assertion that he’s released more medical records than anyone, he’s delivered none. His last doctor, the quacky Dr. Harold Bornstein, signed a statement he admitted later he didn’t even write.

Do we really want Trump to become ill in office, and have JD Vance take over as president? That prospect is more frightening than anything else in this race.