“White Lotus” Finale Propels Billy Preston’s 1974 Hit “Nothing from Nothing” to iTunes Top 40

We know “The White Lotus” season finale was a hit, but not because of ratings.

The song that closed out the final episode, Billy Preston’s “Nothing from Nothing,” has hit the iTunes top 40.

The 1974 track by the “fifth Beatle” is number 35, as we speak.

HBO says over 6 million people watched the episode on all platforms. Numbers for linear HBO haven’t come in yet, but should be well over 1 million.

Show creator Mike White only used 1 existing pop song in the eight episode season, and that was “Nothing from Nothing.”

Past hit songs that ended other hit series also got big chart boosts in the past. They include Badfinger’s “Baby Blue” at the end of “Breaking Bad” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” at the conclusion of “The Sopranos.”

My advice to “White Lotus” fans is don’t overthink the show. A lot of it, in retrospect, makes no sense at all. But the performances stand out. Parker Posey, Sam Rockwell, and Carrie Coon look like they’re headed to the Emmy Awards. I’m sure the show, Mike White, and the below the line artisans are, too.