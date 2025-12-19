Xmas Gift for Us: Darlene Love Singing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on Fallon with Paul Shaffer and Little Steven

There’s nothing better than this.

Darlene Love sang her monster forever hit, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home” last night on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.”

Her band was led by Paul Shaffer, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul.

For 25 years, Darlene and Paul used to perform the song on David Letterman’s show. Now it’s been inherited by Fallon.

The song was originally on Phil Spector’s legendary 1962 Xmas album — and still is — but this band rivals even Spector’s wall of sound. Darlene keeps rock and roll going!