Feeling Old? Original Beatles Drummer Pete Best Retiring at 83, Was Replaced by Ringo

Pete Best is retiring from personal appearances.

The 83 year old was the original drummer for The Beatles. When he couldn’t make a gig, Ringo Starr arrived. And the rest history.

Pete’s retirement was announced by his decades younger brother — via his mother, Mona — named Roag.

It’s nice to see the brothers are close. Back in the day, Beatles road manager Neil Aspinall had a fling with Mona. There was a 20 year age difference. The result was Roag.

This was awkward as the now late Neil was charged with getting Mona out of the Beatles’ office, and laying off Pete. He accomplished his mission and fathered a child.

Pete’s lived his whole life in the shadow of the Beatles. He wasn’t The Best, but he’s a nice guy who’s managed to soldier on. It can’t have been easy. He’s retiring, while Ringo — a year older — is just bouncing along making specials and touring all the time.