John Stamos Not Sorry for Going to Mar-a-lago, But Sends Everyone to Anti-Trump Legal Advocacy Group

By Roger Friedman

John Stamos — Uncle Jessie from “Full House” — made a big mistake this weekend.

He spoke at a Palm Beach charity event held at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

Eighty years ago, this would have been like stopping by Luftwaffe Headquarters to promote Easter Seals.

Stamos’s fans went crazy and criticized their once upon a teen idol. He responded that he was supporting the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, which in turn supports front liners. Stamos says they train 350-400 nurses a year.

That may be true, but optics are everything. The owner of Mar-a-Lago is a reprehensible monster who’s burning the world down. Stamos should have been aware of that. So should have the Palm Beach Ray of Hope foundation which is only a year old. There must have been other venues.

As a matter of defense, Stamos directed his critics to a group called Democracy Forward. The Washington DC legal group bills itself as “bipartisan,” but in fact — this is a relief — is an anti-Trump legal advocacy group. Their leader, Skye Perryman, is a regular on MSNBC, where she touts the group’s almost daily legal filings against whatever horrid thing Trump has done that day.

Uncle Jessie was not the brains of the “Full House” operation. Obviously, that was the Olsen twins. Next time, some due diligence would go a long way to stay out of these messes.

