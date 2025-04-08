Tom Cruise Bringing “Mission Impossible 8” to Cannes Out of Competition on Second Night of Festival

Three years after hitting the Cannes red carpet, Tom Cruise is back.

Paramount is bringing “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” to the Palais du Festivals on May 13th, one day after the festival opens. The Christopher McQuarrie action movie will be shown out of competition.

The movie features Cruise hanging from planes, jumping in the air, and running very quickly. There will also be a hint of romance and many explosions. There will also be great music from Lalo Schifrin.

In the end, will Ethan Hunt die like James Bond? Probably not. He’ll vanish into the mist and find a secluded home where Instacart delivers from a good steakhouse. Every day he’ll jump off the roof and run around his house. His gardener will deliver a USB stick tha once plugged in, dissolves quickly. It will have the Instacart receipt.