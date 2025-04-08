Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Tom Cruise Bringing “Mission Impossible 8” to Cannes Out of Competition on Second Night of Festival

By Roger Friedman
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Three years after hitting the Cannes red carpet, Tom Cruise is back.

Paramount is bringing “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” to the Palais du Festivals on May 13th, one day after the festival opens. The Christopher McQuarrie action movie will be shown out of competition.

The movie features Cruise hanging from planes, jumping in the air, and running very quickly. There will also be a hint of romance and many explosions. There will also be great music from Lalo Schifrin.

In the end, will Ethan Hunt die like James Bond? Probably not. He’ll vanish into the mist and find a secluded home where Instacart delivers from a good steakhouse. Every day he’ll jump off the roof and run around his house. His gardener will deliver a USB stick tha once plugged in, dissolves quickly. It will have the Instacart receipt.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

