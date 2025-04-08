Tuesday, April 8, 2025
CBS Renews Soap Opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” for Three More Seasons Despite (Or Because of) Strange Stories

By Roger Friedman

On “The Bold and the Beautiful” recently, a character named Finn recalled suddenly that he’d slept with his adopted aunt when he was a teenager. They have a child together.

That kind of story is very popular on the CBS soap, which the network just renewed for three more seasons. That will take it to its 41st, in 2028.

The half hour soap has so-so ratings but is very popular in places like Italy and other countries. It is also now wedged between number 1 soap, “The Young and the Restless,” and the new up-and-comer “Beyond the Gates.” It’s an easy soap to follow because it tells the same story over and over, on a loop.

A half hour soap already set up and established is easier to produce than a whole new talk show at this point. So, God bless. Meantime, the actors don’t age, which is a miracle in itself after almost four decades.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

