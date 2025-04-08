CBS Renews Soap Opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” for Three More Seasons Despite (Or Because of) Strange Stories

On “The Bold and the Beautiful” recently, a character named Finn recalled suddenly that he’d slept with his adopted aunt when he was a teenager. They have a child together.

That kind of story is very popular on the CBS soap, which the network just renewed for three more seasons. That will take it to its 41st, in 2028.

The half hour soap has so-so ratings but is very popular in places like Italy and other countries. It is also now wedged between number 1 soap, “The Young and the Restless,” and the new up-and-comer “Beyond the Gates.” It’s an easy soap to follow because it tells the same story over and over, on a loop.

A half hour soap already set up and established is easier to produce than a whole new talk show at this point. So, God bless. Meantime, the actors don’t age, which is a miracle in itself after almost four decades.