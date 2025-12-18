Thursday, December 18, 2025
Trump Kennedy Center Name Change Actually Illegal, Kennedy Family Horrified, Diversion As Epstein Files Are Prepared for Release

By Roger Friedman

If Donald Trump had to really divert attention from the Epstein files release, he would burn down the Lincoln Memorial and blame Joe Biden.

As it is, with the Epstein release set for tomorrow, Trump has declared he’s changing the name of the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center. He knows that will get everyone’s attention. It certainly drew the ire of the Kennedy family which pointed out he can’t do it, it’s illegal.

Joe Kennedy III wrote on Twitter:
The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says.

Trump says the full board of the Kennedy Center voted unanimously to make this obnoxious and inappropriately fascistic change. But Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio, an ex-officio member, said on Twitter : “I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move.” Later, in a video post, Beatty said: “The Kennedy Center was created by the Congress. I think it’s important for us to know that this is just another attempt to evade the law and not let the people have a say.”

The whole thing is disgusting and definitely to divert from Epstein. The Kennedy Center is already hobbled, they have almost no ticket sales, and they’re diminishing daily. This should do it. Absolutely no respected artist will play at a renamed Trump Kennedy Center.

