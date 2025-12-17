Kennedy Center Lights Christmas Tree Pushes Chanukah Menorah to the Side: “We are celebrating the birth of Christ unapologetically!”

On the 4th night of Chanukah, the Kennedy Center gave us all a gift:

A video of their Christmas tree lighting ceremony that pushes the Chanukah menorah off to the side.

If that isn’t enough, Tricky Dick Grenell, right wing Christian gay Republican Trump lackey, is on hand to make sure Jesus’s name is invoked a few times.

Why would any non-Christian set foot in the Kennedy Center while the Grenell-Trump team is in place?

Grenell: “We are celebrating the birth of Christ unapologetically!

Hey, Dick, apologize. The Kennedy Center is ecumenical. I didn’t see the celebration of the Festival of Lights, buddy.

PS The Ken Cen papered the house for tonight’s “Noel: Jesus is Born!” show. As of Monday there were plenty of seats available. All of a sudden tonight, the Opera House is filled — at least on the ticket buying page.

WATCH Kennedy Center President Ambassador @RichardGrenell, joined by Secretary of Agriculture @BrookeLRollins, kicks off our inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony. pic.twitter.com/q7LnfXQ3WL — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 17, 2025