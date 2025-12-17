Thursday, December 18, 2025
Donate
governmentReligion

Kennedy Center Lights Christmas Tree Pushes Chanukah Menorah to the Side: “We are celebrating the birth of Christ unapologetically!”

By Roger Friedman

Share

On the 4th night of Chanukah, the Kennedy Center gave us all a gift:

A video of their Christmas tree lighting ceremony that pushes the Chanukah menorah off to the side.

If that isn’t enough, Tricky Dick Grenell, right wing Christian gay Republican Trump lackey, is on hand to make sure Jesus’s name is invoked a few times.

Why would any non-Christian set foot in the Kennedy Center while the Grenell-Trump team is in place?

Grenell: “We are celebrating the birth of Christ unapologetically!

Hey, Dick, apologize. The Kennedy Center is ecumenical. I didn’t see the celebration of the Festival of Lights, buddy.

PS The Ken Cen papered the house for tonight’s “Noel: Jesus is Born!” show. As of Monday there were plenty of seats available. All of a sudden tonight, the Opera House is filled — at least on the ticket buying page.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com