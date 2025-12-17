Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Watch the Trailer for $40 Million Melania Documentary Coming in January: Will Barron Speak or Be Ignored?

By Roger Friedman

Stop the presses.

MGM is sending its documentary about Melania Trump — an infomercial, really — into theaters next month.

Coming soon is “Melania,” directed by Brett Ratner. Amazon MGM is putting this possibly hilarious film into theaters so it will qualify for the 2027 Oscars.

Will “Melania” be a total whitewash? Will we finally hear Barron Trump speak? Or learns anything about him?

Will the film explain how Melania Knauss got into the United States, how she met Donald Trump, and what her relationship was with Jeffrey Epstein?

Also: will Amazon Prime subscribers pay to see this charade in theaters, or wait til it hits the platform?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

