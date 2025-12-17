Watch the Trailer for $40 Million Melania Documentary Coming in January: Will Barron Speak or Be Ignored?

Stop the presses.

MGM is sending its documentary about Melania Trump — an infomercial, really — into theaters next month.

Coming soon is “Melania,” directed by Brett Ratner. Amazon MGM is putting this possibly hilarious film into theaters so it will qualify for the 2027 Oscars.

Will “Melania” be a total whitewash? Will we finally hear Barron Trump speak? Or learns anything about him?

Will the film explain how Melania Knauss got into the United States, how she met Donald Trump, and what her relationship was with Jeffrey Epstein?

Also: will Amazon Prime subscribers pay to see this charade in theaters, or wait til it hits the platform?