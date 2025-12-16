LOL Trump Chaos as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Throws Him Under the Bus in Interview, Then Grovels on Twitter

Too much fun.

Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has thrown him under the bus and backed up over him.

Now she’s groveling for forgiveness.

In Vanity Fair, Wiles admits to everything that’s gone wrong in this presidency. She says Trump has the personality of an alcoholic — not that he drinks, but he’s addicted to power. She says he promised her only 90 days of retaliation against his enemies, but has been at it all year.

What fun!

In Part 1 of what will turn out to be her exit interview, Wiles says JD Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” Russell Vought, architect of the notorious Project 2025 and head of the Office of Management and Budget, is “a right-wing absolute zealot.” When I asked her what she thought of Musk reposting a tweet about public sector workers killing millions under Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, she replied: “I think that’s when he’s microdosing.” (VF adds she has no proof of that.)

Susie will have to use her Wiles to get out of this one. She says of Elon Musk: “He’s an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”

She writes on Twitter:

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team. The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade. None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

Susie, by the way, is the daughter of late great football player announcer Pat Summerall. She’s going to be sacked, no doubt, unless Trump is so scared of losing her he posts a typical social media calling Vanity Fair “over,” “finished,” etc.