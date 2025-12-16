Steven Spielberg Trailer for “Disclosure Day” Promises a Blockbuster with Aliens, Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and A Moose

Steven Spielberg will make the movie year 2026 a blockbuster.

The first trailer for “Disclosure Day” is wild. Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Elizabeth Marvel, and a moose are all featured.

Aliens have always been here, and now they’re taking over. From within.

Colin Firth is also in the movie. So are Coleman Domingo and Eve Hewson (Bono’s daughter in real life).

David Koepp wrote the screenplay. The movie arrives in June. Prepare yourselves!

