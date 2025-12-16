“Avatar: Fire and Ash” Opens to Just 68% with Critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Even Less on Metacritic: Does it Matter?

“Avatar” is one of the great curiosities of the film world.

James Cameron’s original installment was breathtaking and new, and captured the imagination of millions of fans.

Now the third chapter, “Fire and Ash,” is upon us, and it seems, frankly, like old news.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics are rating it at 68% and it may drop lower. On Metacritic it’s 62%.

But do critics matter? There’s a solid loyal brand base that will rush to theaters on Thursday to see “Fire and Ash” even if it’s just like the first two movies.

Will Disney-Fox be blue? Unlikely. “Fire and Ash” will have a huge first weekend. It will also a blockbuster around the world.

Right now, sales are strong if not stupendous. But Cameron is smart. “Avatar” is a spectacle to behold, in 3D, 1D, or just sitting there and enjoying it. “Avatar” is a theatrical experience, and well worth 20 bucks during the holiday season.

PS The trailer has 31 million views on YouTube.

