Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Donate
Movies

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” Opens to Just 68% with Critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Even Less on Metacritic: Does it Matter?

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Avatar” is one of the great curiosities of the film world.

James Cameron’s original installment was breathtaking and new, and captured the imagination of millions of fans.

Now the third chapter, “Fire and Ash,” is upon us, and it seems, frankly, like old news.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics are rating it at 68% and it may drop lower. On Metacritic it’s 62%.

But do critics matter? There’s a solid loyal brand base that will rush to theaters on Thursday to see “Fire and Ash” even if it’s just like the first two movies.

Will Disney-Fox be blue? Unlikely. “Fire and Ash” will have a huge first weekend. It will also a blockbuster around the world.

Right now, sales are strong if not stupendous. But Cameron is smart. “Avatar” is a spectacle to behold, in 3D, 1D, or just sitting there and enjoying it. “Avatar” is a theatrical experience, and well worth 20 bucks during the holiday season.

PS The trailer has 31 million views on YouTube.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com