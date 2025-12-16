Broadway Bets On Two Unknowns for Musical of Bette Midler’s “Beaches,” And the Music is by Legendary Composer Mike Stoller

I don’t know how this will work.

“Beaches” was a hit movie in the 1980s, starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. It was based on a paperback bestseller by Iris Rainier Dart. It was a weeper about female friendship and rivalry.

Now “Beaches” is coming to Broadway this spring. The leads are not box office stars. They are Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett. Will people come? Can it be any good? Broadway is desperate for new musicals this spring.

I’m excited because the music is by Mike Stoller, the legendary composer of thousands of hits with the late Jerry Leiber like “Stand By Me” and “On Broadway” and “Under the Boardwalk. They wrote the most successful jukebox musical of all time, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.”

Mike who will turn 93 when “Beaches” opens. Even if nothing else works, the music will be sensational. But Lonny Price is director, so that’s promising. I’m rooting for “Beaches” just to see Mike Stoller win a Tony Award!

Here’s the trailer from the out of town run:

