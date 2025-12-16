Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Donate
Music

Broadway Bets On Two Unknowns for Musical of Bette Midler’s “Beaches,” And the Music is by Legendary Composer Mike Stoller

By Roger Friedman

Share

I don’t know how this will work.

“Beaches” was a hit movie in the 1980s, starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. It was based on a paperback bestseller by Iris Rainier Dart. It was a weeper about female friendship and rivalry.

Now “Beaches” is coming to Broadway this spring. The leads are not box office stars. They are Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett. Will people come? Can it be any good? Broadway is desperate for new musicals this spring.

I’m excited because the music is by Mike Stoller, the legendary composer of thousands of hits with the late Jerry Leiber like “Stand By Me” and “On Broadway” and “Under the Boardwalk. They wrote the most successful jukebox musical of all time, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.”

Mike who will turn 93 when “Beaches” opens. Even if nothing else works, the music will be sensational. But Lonny Price is director, so that’s promising. I’m rooting for “Beaches” just to see Mike Stoller win a Tony Award!

Here’s the trailer from the out of town run:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com