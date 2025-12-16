Could The Rolling Stones Days on the Road Be Over? Reports of Cancelled European Tour Could Mean Residencies From Now On

Is it possible?

The days of touring for the Rolling Stones may be over.

Reports are coming today that the Stones have shelved their 2026 UK and European tour because Keith Richards just can’t do it.

Hey — we need Keith kept in the best condition. If touring is too grueling, don’t do it!

We can go to the Stones anywhere they set down. They should take over Wembley or the O2 Arena make everyone come to them!

Kief is 81, Mick is 82, and frankly, their show is incredibly grueling and athletic. They don’t need to go from city to city. I’m exhausted just thinking about it!

But the great rock stars have built their reputations on being on the road, hitting exotic places, and taking the world by storm.

At this point, Keith is an international treasure. If it’s arthritis, or any number of normal ailments, he’s wise to just do selective shows, make appearances, and release records. He could just sit in a chair and play that guitar!

