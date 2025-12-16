Get Sirius: Howard Stern Staying with Satellite Radio Giant for Three More Years, Will Make Between $450-$500 Million

Howard Stern is staying put.

After staging a whole summer of will he, won’t he, Stern has reupped with Sirius XM Radio for three more years.

Where was he going to go, anyway?

The price for Sirius to keep their main star is in the $500 million ballpark. It’s well worth it to them.

In the meantime, the satellite radio behemoth buys time to figure out a post- Stern world.

The new contract would bring Howard up to the age of 74. Would he continue beyond that? Sure. Seventy five is the new sixty five! Plus he might want to finish up after a Democratic president is elected.

All in all, it’s win win for everyone. Stern has become one of the premier interviewers in the biz after decades of pranks and skanks. Good for him. Good for us! “I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years,” Howard said this morning. “Thanks to the good folks here at SiriusXM, who I told you, I really do adore,” Howard added. “I was able to create Robin, a more flexible schedule and so we’ll be back. I know you and I have talked about it privately Robin, even though you’re pretending you didn’t know the announcement. But I did check with my Robin to see that she was up for it as well because if Robin wasn’t up for it, then I wasn’t going to do it.” “I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart,” said Howard Stern during his announcement.