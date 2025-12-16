Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Get Sirius: Howard Stern Staying with Satellite Radio Giant for Three More Years, Will Make Between $450-$500 Million

By Roger Friedman
Howard Stern is staying put.

After staging a whole summer of will he, won’t he, Stern has reupped with Sirius XM Radio for three more years.

Where was he going to go, anyway?

The price for Sirius to keep their main star is in the $500 million ballpark. It’s well worth it to them.

In the meantime, the satellite radio behemoth buys time to figure out a post- Stern world.

The new contract would bring Howard up to the age of 74. Would he continue beyond that? Sure. Seventy five is the new sixty five! Plus he might want to finish up after a Democratic president is elected.

All in all, it’s win win for everyone. Stern has become one of the premier interviewers in the biz after decades of pranks and skanks. Good for him. Good for us! “I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years,” Howard said this morning. “Thanks to the good folks here at SiriusXM, who I told you, I really do adore,” Howard added. “I was able to create Robin, a more flexible schedule and so we’ll be back. I know you and I have talked about it privately Robin, even though you’re pretending you didn’t know the announcement. But I did check with my Robin to see that she was up for it as well because if Robin wasn’t up for it, then I wasn’t going to do it.” “I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart,” said Howard Stern during his announcement.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

