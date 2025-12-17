Thursday, December 18, 2025
Rob Reiner Lost Movie About Son’s Drug Addiction, “Being Charlie, Hits iTunes Best Sellers, as Well as His Many Four Star Movies

By Roger Friedman

Rob Reiner’s amazing collection of hit movie has hit the iTunes best seller list.

“When Harry Met Sally” is number 10, followed by “Stand by Me,” “The Princess Bride,” “The American President,” “A Few Good Men,” “Ghosts of Mississippi,” and “This is Spinal Tap.”

Also now on the list is “Being Charlie,” the movie Rob valiantly made with son, Nick, about the now-accused double murderer’s drug addiction.

Plus “Sleepless in Seattle,” a movie that features Rob but was directed by his pal, Nora Ephron.

You know that Dick van Dyke’s character, Rob Petrie, was named by Carl Reiner for his son, Rob, back in 1960.

I’m so glad people are falling in love with these movies again, especially “The American President.” It’s the definition of romcom.

