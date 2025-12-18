Thursday, December 18, 2025
Charlie Kirk Book Dropping Fast on Amazon as Erika Kirk’s CBS Town Hall with Bari Weiss Pulls Lowest Ratings Ever

By Roger Friedman

Charlie Kirk’s final book, “Stop In the Name of God,” is already sliding down the Amazon bestseller list.

On Saturday, when Kirk’s kooky widow, Erika, took to CBS to plug “Stop,” the book was number 2 on Amazon.

Since then it’s dropped to number 18. In two days. We’ll keep watching for updates.

Erika was given a full hour of CBS’s time at 8pm Saturday by the new editor in chief, Bari Weiss.

Weiss obviously wants her own show, like The View, or to take over CBS Mornings once she clears out Gayle King. The whole exercise was fatuous and pointless. Only 1.9 million people watched. For CBS that’s a million less than their daytime soap operas.

So far there are only 102,000 views of the interview on YouTube.

Not only that, for that hour on a Saturday, the key demo age was down by 265,000. Only older people watched, many of them asleep.

Later that same night, twice as many people watched “Saturday Night Live” at 11:30pm.

Weiss is not a journalist, nor an interviewer. She just placated Erika Kirk, who comes off the least bit sympathetic but as a total phony only interested in herself. Kirk is widely observed as a person who has not grieved one day since her husband was assassinated. Charlie Kirk’s death is seen as Erika’s own Turning Point. Now she’s a celebrity!

Kirks aside, CBS News is in terrible trouble with this woman in charge. Consider all the wildly qualified female journalists and TV producers at CBS News, this can only be a daunting moment for the Tiffany network.

