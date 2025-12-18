Harrison Ford To Receive the SAG Actors Lifetime Achievement: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas Could Be His Presenters!

Harrison Ford has been on our screens since “American Graffiti” in 1972.

So that means he’s ready for his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Ford will get the Actors Award from SAG, which now calls itself the Actors Award instead of the SAG Award.

This is because he’s an Actor. The SAG Award meant it came from a union. Don’t ask me.

Ford is one of the few remaining Big Stars, with his long list of credits from playing Han Solo in “Star Wars” to the eponymous Indiana Jones, not to mention great films like “Witness,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Blade Runner,” and so on.

The Actors Awards will be given March 1, 2026 on Netflix. It would only be right for Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to do the honors!

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said, “Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture. His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible.”

Harrison Ford said, “I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”