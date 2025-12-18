Thursday, December 18, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Harrison Ford To Receive the SAG Actors Lifetime Achievement: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas Could Be His Presenters!

By Roger Friedman

Share

Harrison Ford has been on our screens since “American Graffiti” in 1972.

So that means he’s ready for his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Ford will get the Actors Award from SAG, which now calls itself the Actors Award instead of the SAG Award.

This is because he’s an Actor. The SAG Award meant it came from a union. Don’t ask me.

Ford is one of the few remaining Big Stars, with his long list of credits from playing Han Solo in “Star Wars” to the eponymous Indiana Jones, not to mention great films like “Witness,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Blade Runner,” and so on.

The Actors Awards will be given March 1, 2026 on Netflix. It would only be right for Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to do the honors!

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said, “Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture. His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible.”

Harrison Ford said, “I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com