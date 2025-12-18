Surprise! Trump Crazy Speech Was a Grift: Preceded This Morning News of Trump Media Stock Revival from the Dead With Merger

So Trump’s embarrassing speech last night had one goal. This morning Trump Media announced a merger of their company “worth $6 billion dollars.”

Trump Media stock, down 20% all year and literally dead in recent weeks at $10, suddenly jumped 33%. Yesterday, it was at $10.73 a share. This morning it’s at $14.33.

It’s all a joke pulled on us. Is MAGA so stupid? Trump snorted all the way through the speech like someone on coke or Adderall. You can hear him snorting between sentences. The speech — in which he shouted hundreds of lies at once — was covered by the networks as if it were the State of the Union. None them pulled away.

The whole thing was staged at the public’s expense and for Trump’s personal gain. Astonishing. We are living in the Upside Down.

To paraphrase The Who: We will get fooled again.

And btw, whatever is the TAE Power Fusion company that Trump Media is now merged with you know it’s something designed to further deteriorate our lives while enriching this mad man.