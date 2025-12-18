Thursday, December 18, 2025
Donate
Business

Surprise! Trump Crazy Speech Was a Grift: Preceded This Morning News of Trump Media Stock Revival from the Dead With Merger

By Roger Friedman

Share

So Trump’s embarrassing speech last night had one goal. This morning Trump Media announced a merger of their company “worth $6 billion dollars.”

Trump Media stock, down 20% all year and literally dead in recent weeks at $10, suddenly jumped 33%. Yesterday, it was at $10.73 a share. This morning it’s at $14.33.

It’s all a joke pulled on us. Is MAGA so stupid? Trump snorted all the way through the speech like someone on coke or Adderall. You can hear him snorting between sentences. The speech — in which he shouted hundreds of lies at once — was covered by the networks as if it were the State of the Union. None them pulled away.

The whole thing was staged at the public’s expense and for Trump’s personal gain. Astonishing. We are living in the Upside Down.

To paraphrase The Who: We will get fooled again.

And btw, whatever is the TAE Power Fusion company that Trump Media is now merged with you know it’s something designed to further deteriorate our lives while enriching this mad man.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com