Mamdani Hired, Then Fired, Aide Who Posted Antisemitic Tirades: Husband is NYC Deputy Comptroller — His Mother is Jewish

(EXCLUSIVE) Zohar Mamdani is off to a great start.

The soon to be mayor of New York hired a woman who, it was discovered, posted antisemitic tweets when she was 19. She’s 33 now.

Catherine — aka Cat — Almonte da Costa has resigned as Secretary of Appointments since the discovery. Her rationale for being innocent: she claims to have “Jewish children.”

Indeed, I can tell you she’s married to Ricky M. DaCosta, the current deputy comptroller for Public Affairs for the city of New York.

He says he’s half Russian Jewish, and half “Jewmatian.”

Here’s an unexplained bit of trivia: Cat Da Costa seems to have a pseudonym. I’ve emailed her to find out what’s going on here.

Forget about whether the children are Jewish religiously or whatever. It would seem that Ricky is Jewish thanks to his mother. But because Cat is not Jewish, the kids aren’t. At least in the eyes of Judaism unless she converted.

Ricky says on Twitter tonight: “I don’t come back to this awful place much these days but as the Jew who married Cat, I can guarantee she has grown so much since some dumb tweets when she was 19. Her remorse, like everything else about her, is deeply genuine & she works so hard for a NYC where everyone is safe.”

I’d like to know how DaCosta’s mother, possibly the Russian Jew, feels having read these texts.

You can see them all below. BTW, Cat observed that “Far Rockaway is the Jew train.” She’s disgusting. You can read all her antisemitic Tweets by clicking here.

I don’t know what’s up with these people, but it’s not good. Ricky’s video is below. He seems like a nice guy, but either stupid or very naive. The Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey chapter, which highlighted Da Costa’s old tweets, said her posts “echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people. “Tweeting about ‘Money hungry Jews’ is indefensible,” the ADL chapter Tweeted.