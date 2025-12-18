Trump Kennedy Center Name Change Denounced by ex-Officio Members of the Board Who Say They Will Respond to Illegal Renaming

A bunch of Congressional Democrats have issued a statement about Trump trying to rename the Kennedy Center for himself.

I hope they do something since most of them seem ineffective at doing anything.

Trump knows that, so he does what he pleases like an overgrown fat baby.

Will anyone prevent the name change? I have low expectations.

I’ve rewritten the press release I was sent so it makes a little more sense.

This is it:

Ex-officio members of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees have issued the following statement after the Trump-appointed Board attempted to illegally rename the Center after Trump.

The statement is signed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-08), Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), House Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA-02), and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH-03).

“Beyond using the Kennedy Center to reward his friends and political allies, President Trump is now attempting to affix his name to yet another public institution without legal authority.

“Federal law established the Center as a memorial to President Kennedy and prohibits changing its name without Congressional action. At today’s meeting, a sitting Member of Congress was muted, and participants were prevented from speaking—actions that reflect a troubling lack of transparency and respect for the rule of law.”

“This whole process displays the corruption that permeates the entire Trump Administration, and as ex-officio members of the Kennedy Center Board, we will be unwavering in our commitment to holding this Administration accountable.”