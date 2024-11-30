Former TV Star Cheryl Hines Uses Former Heroin Addict Husband RFK Jr to Shill for Beauty Product

Cheryl Hines: we figured out weeks ago that she didn’t care if husband Robert Kennedy Jr. cheated on her, had a “digital affair,” or wanted to “impregnate” a journalist.

She obviously didn’t care that he’s an off the wall conspiracy theorist who threw in with Donald Trump. After all, Trump won! And “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is gone. What else could Hines do but join the MAGA crowd?

Now’s she’s shilling some beauty product. She’s put up a video of Kennedy taking a shower in the background of her infomercial. Why did anyone ever think this woman had a brain? Kennedy is currently seen in a viral video interview in which he says his addiction to heroin made him a better student at Harvard.

Because as “Cheryl David,” she was the ballast to fictional Larry’s buffoonery. But in fact, she is complicit. When the internment camps go up, and the deportations begin, when vaccines are stopped and fluoride is removed from drinking water, Cheryl can go sell them her crap. If only we could hear Suzie from “Curb” go after her. That’s a season I’d like to see!