Monday, December 2, 2024
Donate
Celebrity

Former TV Star Cheryl Hines Uses Former Heroin Addict Husband RFK Jr to Shill for Beauty Product

By Roger Friedman

Share

Cheryl Hines: we figured out weeks ago that she didn’t care if husband Robert Kennedy Jr. cheated on her, had a “digital affair,” or wanted to “impregnate” a journalist.

She obviously didn’t care that he’s an off the wall conspiracy theorist who threw in with Donald Trump. After all, Trump won! And “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is gone. What else could Hines do but join the MAGA crowd?

Now’s she’s shilling some beauty product. She’s put up a video of Kennedy taking a shower in the background of her infomercial. Why did anyone ever think this woman had a brain? Kennedy is currently seen in a viral video interview in which he says his addiction to heroin made him a better student at Harvard.

Because as “Cheryl David,” she was the ballast to fictional Larry’s buffoonery. But in fact, she is complicit. When the internment camps go up, and the deportations begin, when vaccines are stopped and fluoride is removed from drinking water, Cheryl can go sell them her crap. If only we could hear Suzie from “Curb” go after her. That’s a season I’d like to see!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com