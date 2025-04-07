Elton John Weekend Media Blitz Sends Brandi Carlile Album to Number 1, Plus 6 Singles, 4 Albums Up the iTunes Charts

Elton John’s weekend media blitz has really paid off.

His album with Brandi Carlile — “Who Believes in Angels?” — is number 1 on iTunes.

Four other albums are now on the charts including his best selling box set, “Diamonds.”

Also another greatest hits package, and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

On the singles charts, Elton and Carlile have four songs from the album, plus the classic “Tiny Dancer.”

Elton and Brandi were off the charts good on “SNL” on Saturday night. Then they appeared on :”CBS Sunday Morning.” And then they wrapped it up with a great TV special last night on CBS.

It helps that “Who Believes in Angels?” is so good, respectively each artists’ best work in ages. The public is responding.

Watching Elton on the CBS special last night was eye opening. His gifts as a musician are undiminished. He was exceptional on both shows. Brandi Carlile just gets better and better.