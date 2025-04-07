Monday, April 7, 2025
Elton John Weekend Media Blitz Sends Brandi Carlile Album to Number 1, Plus 6 Singles, 4 Albums Up the iTunes Charts

By Roger Friedman

Elton John’s weekend media blitz has really paid off.

His album with Brandi Carlile — “Who Believes in Angels?” — is number 1 on iTunes.

Four other albums are now on the charts including his best selling box set, “Diamonds.”

Also another greatest hits package, and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

On the singles charts, Elton and Carlile have four songs from the album, plus the classic “Tiny Dancer.”

Elton and Brandi were off the charts good on “SNL” on Saturday night. Then they appeared on :”CBS Sunday Morning.” And then they wrapped it up with a great TV special last night on CBS.

It helps that “Who Believes in Angels?” is so good, respectively each artists’ best work in ages. The public is responding.

Watching Elton on the CBS special last night was eye opening. His gifts as a musician are undiminished. He was exceptional on both shows. Brandi Carlile just gets better and better.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

