New Haven Discount Airline Needs Flight Attendant for Deportation Trips Both Domestic and Foreign: Snacks Optional

By Roger Friedman

Coffee, tea, or deportation?

New Haven, Connecticut’s discount airline has posted a Jobs ad for a Flight Attendant.

Just so the applicants know, they won’t be serving the usual customers on runs to New England or Florida.

Avelo — owned by Andrew Levy — has joined a program with the Department of Homeland Security. They’re going to the airline of choice for government deportations — legal or otherwise — to foreign and domestic locations.

It’s unclear if the deportees will be in shackles. That would make paying for inflight snacks rather difficult.

So if it’s hard to find a seat on Avelo, ask your travel agent if you can hitch a ride to El Salvador on one of these flights!

The ad on the Avelo site reads:

Come join our growing team! We are seeking energetic, highly motivated Flight Attendants who wish to join a committed group of safety and service professionals at Avelo Airlines.
This opportunity is for a charter program for the Department of Homeland Security. Flights will be both domestic and international trips to support DHS’s deportation efforts. 

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

