New Haven Discount Airline Needs Flight Attendant for Deportation Trips Both Domestic and Foreign: Snacks Optional

Coffee, tea, or deportation?

New Haven, Connecticut’s discount airline has posted a Jobs ad for a Flight Attendant.

Just so the applicants know, they won’t be serving the usual customers on runs to New England or Florida.

Avelo — owned by Andrew Levy — has joined a program with the Department of Homeland Security. They’re going to the airline of choice for government deportations — legal or otherwise — to foreign and domestic locations.

It’s unclear if the deportees will be in shackles. That would make paying for inflight snacks rather difficult.

So if it’s hard to find a seat on Avelo, ask your travel agent if you can hitch a ride to El Salvador on one of these flights!

The ad on the Avelo site reads:

Come join our growing team! We are seeking energetic, highly motivated Flight Attendants who wish to join a committed group of safety and service professionals at Avelo Airlines.

This opportunity is for a charter program for the Department of Homeland Security. Flights will be both domestic and international trips to support DHS’s deportation efforts.