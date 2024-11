The great and witty rock star Rod Stewart is approaching his 80th birthday in about 60 days.

But Rod, famous and beloved for dozens of hits like “Maggie May” and “Do You Think I’m Sexy” says he has “no desire to retire” in an Instagram statement. He will, however. cut back on huge stadium and arena tours.

“I love what I do, and know what I can do,” he wrote. “I’m fit. Have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79.”

: