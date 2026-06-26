“Supergirl” Gets Soft Start in Weds-Thurs Previews with $7.8 Mil, Mixed Reviews, and Tough Crowd of Male Critics

Warner Bros.’ “Supergirl” had a soft start last night and combined with Wednesday screenings.

Craig Gillespie’s take on Superman’s cousin brought in $7.8 million domestically, and just over $13 million worldwide.

An absolutely entertaining superhero movie, “Supergirl” — starring Milly Alcock in the title role — starts with a disadvantage. The social media crowd — mostly fan boys — are rooting against it. Plus the male critics who contribute to Rotten Tomatoes want it to fail.

Why? Because there’s a female lead. But “Supergirl” looks great, has lots of action, and much humor. It’s kind of like a “Mad Max” movie in some ways. I really enjoyed the repartee between Kara — Supergirl — and Clark — Superman (David Corenswet).

Some reviewers have eviscerated “Supergirl.” But I noticed social media posts overnight from paying fans who really enjoyed it. I think “Supergirl” will fly higher than expected this weekend.