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“Supergirl” Gets Soft Start in Weds-Thurs Previews with $7.8 Mil, Mixed Reviews, and Tough Crowd of Male Critics

By Roger Friedman

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Warner Bros.’ “Supergirl” had a soft start last night and combined with Wednesday screenings.

Craig Gillespie’s take on Superman’s cousin brought in $7.8 million domestically, and just over $13 million worldwide.

An absolutely entertaining superhero movie, “Supergirl” — starring Milly Alcock in the title role — starts with a disadvantage. The social media crowd — mostly fan boys — are rooting against it. Plus the male critics who contribute to Rotten Tomatoes want it to fail.

Why? Because there’s a female lead. But “Supergirl” looks great, has lots of action, and much humor. It’s kind of like a “Mad Max” movie in some ways. I really enjoyed the repartee between Kara — Supergirl — and Clark — Superman (David Corenswet).

Some reviewers have eviscerated “Supergirl.” But I noticed social media posts overnight from paying fans who really enjoyed it. I think “Supergirl” will fly higher than expected this weekend.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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