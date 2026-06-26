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Tampa Will Allow Shows Tonight, Tomorrow by Hitler-Loving Kanye West, Raymond James Financial Is OK with Them, Too

By Roger Friedman

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Tampa is ok with Kanye West.

The antisemitic, Hitler-loving rapper will perform at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium tomorrow and Sunday.

The stadium was named by Raymond James Financial, which apparently is cool with West’s past remarks and songs praising Hitler and decrying Jews.

If I were their client, I’d have been out by now.

There was an effort to cancel the show, but as in San Antonio, money won out over ethics. In both cities, the municipalities own the respective stadiums. And the cities approve.

Fox13 in Tampa says: “A contract between the authority and the concert promoter includes language stating the authority cannot terminate, suspend or cancel the event based on the artist’s identity, prior public statements, public perception or political viewpoints. The authority says that provision was requested by the promoter.”

But this begs the question why the Tampa Sports Authority agreed to have Kanye West in the first place.

There are plenty of seats left on both nights!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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