Tampa Will Allow Shows Tonight, Tomorrow by Hitler-Loving Kanye West, Raymond James Financial Is OK with Them, Too

Tampa is ok with Kanye West.

The antisemitic, Hitler-loving rapper will perform at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium tomorrow and Sunday.

The stadium was named by Raymond James Financial, which apparently is cool with West’s past remarks and songs praising Hitler and decrying Jews.

If I were their client, I’d have been out by now.

There was an effort to cancel the show, but as in San Antonio, money won out over ethics. In both cities, the municipalities own the respective stadiums. And the cities approve.

Fox13 in Tampa says: “A contract between the authority and the concert promoter includes language stating the authority cannot terminate, suspend or cancel the event based on the artist’s identity, prior public statements, public perception or political viewpoints. The authority says that provision was requested by the promoter.”

But this begs the question why the Tampa Sports Authority agreed to have Kanye West in the first place.

There are plenty of seats left on both nights!