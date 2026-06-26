Listen to the Rolling Stones’ Two Latest Great New Songs — “Jealous Lover,” “Divine Intervention” — from Forthcoming Album

The great new Rolling Stones album, “Foreign Tongues,” is coming on July 10th.

We’ve already heard two of the new songs — “Rough and Twisted,” and “In the Stars.”

The band sounds like it made the album in 1980.

Now come two more tracks — “Jealous Lover’ and “Divine Intervention.” They are each knockouts.

The whole album — 14 songs — is sensational, even better than 2023’s Grammy winning “Hackney Diamonds.”

This — plus albums by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and in August Carly Simon — show real artists at work. Great music made by accomplished humans!



