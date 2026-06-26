Quincy Jones and Nastassja Kinski’s Daughter Marries Brooklyn Beckham’s Brother-in-Law: What Could Go Wrong? LOL

So here’s some good gossip.

Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s family is already under the microscope since his daughter, Nicola, married Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria.

Brooklyn has since disavowed his family and joined the billionaire cult. He’s even mocking his soccer star father in commercials for DoorDash. Brooklyn also posts videos of himself making grilled cheese sandwiches.

Now Nicola’s brother, Will, has married the daughter of late legendary composer/producer Quincy Jones (much missed in this world) and actress Nastassja Kinski. Her name is Kenya Kinski-Jones. Her grandfather was the famed actor Klaus Kinski.

According to pictures on Kenya’s Instagram, it was a Jewish ceremony. Peltz is Jewish. Kenya is not, although her half sister, actress Rashida Jones, is because her mother was beloved, late actress Peggy Lipton. Got that?

The Peltz siblings are loaded. They call themselves actors and have appeared together in B movies and TV shows. If they were smart, they’d take Nelson’s money and start producing movies.

Meantine, just to make things interesting, their mother’s sister is Chandi Heffner, of the Doris Duke scandal. Chandi wormed her way into the life of the late billionaire heiress, claimed to be her adopted daughter, and scored a piece of her estate.

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall at this wedding. They make Taylor and Travis look…normal.

How long before Kenya doesn’t speak to her mother and moves in with the Peltzes? Note to HBO: I will write this series, and it will be a huge hit.