Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Thanks for 100 Years of Laughter: Read My Treasured 1993 Interview With Him

Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks!

I got to do a long in person interview with him back in 1993, when he was scoring “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” We had a lot of fun– you can see the whole thing below.

I have warm memories of meeting up with Mel and Tom Meehan in a now padlocked restaurant on the Upper East Side, where they were writing the musical version of “Young Frankenstein.”

I really enjoyed that musical. It suffered because “The Producers” was so huge a hit nothing could follow it. Nothing. I hope one day it gets a second shot.

A few years ago, I saw Mel again when he screened “Blazing Saddles” in New York, and did a Q&A followed by a reception. Mel just gets sharper with the years. But even his raunchiest humor is wrapped in love. T

I can’t wait to see “Spaceballs 2,” and see Mel on that red carpet.