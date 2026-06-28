Sunday, June 28, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Thanks for 100 Years of Laughter: Read My Treasured 1993 Interview With Him

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks!

I got to do a long in person interview with him back in 1993, when he was scoring “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” We had a lot of fun– you can see the whole thing below.

I have warm memories of meeting up with Mel and Tom Meehan in a now padlocked restaurant on the Upper East Side, where they were writing the musical version of “Young Frankenstein.”

I really enjoyed that musical. It suffered because “The Producers” was so huge a hit nothing could follow it. Nothing. I hope one day it gets a second shot.

A few years ago, I saw Mel again when he screened “Blazing Saddles” in New York, and did a Q&A followed by a reception. Mel just gets sharper with the years. But even his raunchiest humor is wrapped in love. T

I can’t wait to see “Spaceballs 2,” and see Mel on that red carpet.

Happy 94th Birthday, Mel Brooks: Flashback to My 1993 Interview with Him When He Was “Just” 67

Mel Brooks, 90, Hilarious, Tells Radio City Audience What He Cut from “Blazing Saddles”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com